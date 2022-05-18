Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Synopsys

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Sergio Perez | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Cisco Systems — Shares of the networking company sank nearly 13% after hours as the company forecast a surprising decline in revenue for the current quarter. Cisco also missed revenue expectations in its fiscal third quarter. The company posted an adjusted profit of 87 cents per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 86 cents per share.

Bath & Body Works — The retailer saw shares fall more than 5% in extended trading after forecasting lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Bath & Body Works did, however, beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter. The company posted earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Synopsys — The software stock rose 4% in after-hours trading after the company reported an earnings beat. The company posted an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting a profit of $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us