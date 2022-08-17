Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, Wolfspeed & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Cisco — Shares of the networking company advanced more than 3% following Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company earned 83 cents per share excluding estimates, which was one cent above what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue also topped expectations, coming in at $13.1 billion compared with the average estimate of $12.73 billion.

Wolfspeed — Wolfspeed shares jumped 17% in late trading Wednesday following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results. Wolfspeed lost 2 cents per share excluding items, which was less than the 10-cent per share loss analysts surveyed by Refinitive were expecting. The chip company posted revenues of $229 million, ahead of the $208 million estimate.

Keysight Technologies — Shares of the network company added 3% after Keysight's third-quarter results. The company earned $2.01 per share excluding items during the period, while Wall Street analysts were expecting $1.79 per share, according to estimates compiled by StreetAccount.