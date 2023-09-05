Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GitLab, Zscaler, AeroVironment and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Zscaler — The cloud security stock slipped 1% even after a better-than-expected report for its fiscal fourth quarter and strong current-quarter guidance. Zscaler reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share while analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, expected 49 cents. Revenue also topped consensus by $25 million, coming in at $455 million. Additionally, the company said earnings and revenue should come in ahead of what analysts anticipate for the current quarter.

GitLab — The technology platform jumped 4% following a strong second-quarter report and current-quarter guidance. GitLab posted adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share on $140 million in revenue. Meanwhile, analysts polled by LSEG anticipated a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $130 million. The company's current-quarter revenue outlook was also better than analysts' forecast.

Gogo — The broadband stock advanced 3.5% after the company announced the approval of a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.

Asana — The work management stock slipped 2.8% despite a strong report and outlook. Asana posted a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $162 million, while analysts polled by LSEG anticipated a loss of 11 cents per share and $158 million in revenue.

AeroVironment — Shares added nearly 12% after the maker of unmanned aircraft systems beat analysts' expectations in its fiscal first quarter. AeroVironment posted adjusted earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $152 million. Analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of 26 cents per share and revenue of $129 million.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.