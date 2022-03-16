Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lennar, Williams-Sonoma and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Travis Dove | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here's a look at the notable stocks making moves in extended trading.

Lennar - Shares of the homebuilder rose 2% after Lennar reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Lennar reported $6.20 billion in revenue, above the $6.08 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share did miss estimates, however, which the company attributed to its investment portfolio.

PagerDuty - Shares of the cloud computing company jumped 14% in extended trading after PagerDuty beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 4 cents per share on $78.5 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 6-cent loss per share and $76.1 million in revenue.

Williams-Sonoma - The retail stock climbed more than 7% in after hours trading as Williams-Sonoma reported stronger that expected earnings and a dividend hike and stock buyback plan. The company earned $5.42 in earnings per share for the fourth quarter, above the $4.82 expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company's $2.5 billion in revenue did come in slightly below expectations. Revenue growth for the West Elm brand came in above 18%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsTechnologyinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. Markets
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us