Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Penn Entertainment, Super Micro Computer, Rivian and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Rivian Automotive — Rivian Automotive dipped about 2.5% in extended trading. The decline comes even after the electric automaker beat second-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. Rivian reported an adjusted loss of $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of $1.41 on revenue of $1.0 billion.

Super Micro Computer — Super Micro Computer tumbled 12% in extended trading even after reporting an earnings beat. The information technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected per share earnings of $2.96 on revenue of $2.08 billion. It also issued first-quarter guidance, the midpoint of which was slightly above estimates.

Axon Enterprise — Axon Enterprise advanced 10% after the weapons maker behind the Taser and other products beat top and bottom line expectations in its latest earnings results. Axon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, exceeding the 62 cents per share consensus estimate from FactSet. It posted revenue of $374.6 million, higher than the $350.5 million forecast by analysts.

Penn Entertainment — Penn Entertainment surged 22% after the entertainment and casino company said it's launching an online sportsbook with ESPN, called ESPN Bet, this fall.

Take-Two Interactive Software — Take-Two Interactive Software popped 3.4% in extended trading after reaffirming full-year bookings guidance. However, the video game company reported revenue of $1.20 billion in its first quarter, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. Take-Two also issued second-quarter bookings guidance of 1.40 billion to 1.45 billion, compared with estimates for 1.45 billion.

Twilio — Shares gained 10% after Twilio reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in its latest earnings results. Twilio reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated per share earnings of 30 cents on revenue of $986 million.

Bumble — Bumble shares dipped 3.5% in extended trading. The online dating company posted second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $260 million. Analysts had expected per share earnings of 3 cents on revenue of $257 million, according to Refinitiv.

Lyft — Lyft shares were 6% lower in extended trading after initially popping more than 12% following the release of the ride-hailing company's second-quarter results. Lyft posted revenue of $1.02 billion, in line with the estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Meanwhile, adjusted per share earnings came in at 16 cents, beating the expectation of a loss of 1 cent per share.