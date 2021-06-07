Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Stitch Fix, Marvell, Coupa and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Stitch Fix — Shares of Stitch Fix surged 15% in extended trading after the online styling service reported fiscal third-quarter results beating Wall Street expectations. The company posted a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $536 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $511 million, according to Refinitiv. Stitch Fix reported 4.1 million active clients, up 20% year-over-year and higher than the previous quarter.

Marvell Technology — Marvell shares traded 2.6% higher after hours following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Coupa Software — Shares of Coupa Software fell 7% in extended trading despite beating Wall Street expectations for the company's first-quarter financial results. Coupa reported adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of a 19-cent loss per share, according to Refinitiv. The company posted revenue of $166.9 million, which topped Wall Street's projection of $152.6 million.

Biogen — Shares of Biogen dipped slightly in extended trading after closing 38% higher in the regular session. The FDA approved the company's Alzheimer's drug Monday, the first new medicine for the disease in nearly two decades.

Keurig Dr Pepper — Shares of the company fell 2.3% in extended trading after it announced a secondary offering of 28 million shares on behalf of Mondelez International Holdings. The stock sale represents about 2% of KDP's outstanding common stock, according to the company.

AMC Entertainment — Shares of AMC added 3% in extended trading after the meme stock rallied another 14.8% in the regular session. The movie theater stock soared 83% last week amid speculative trading led by retail investors.