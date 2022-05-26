Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Ulta, Gap, Dell and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Ulta Beauty — Shares surged more than 6% after hours as the beauty retailer's quarterly report beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines. Ulta Beauty posted adjusted first-quarter earnings of $6.30 per share on revenue of $2.346 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $4.46 per share on revenue of $2.122 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued better-than-expected forward guidance for the full year.

Gap — The retail stock sank about 13% in extended trading after Gap slashed its profit outlook for the year. Old Navy weighed on results as Gap management said the segment's lower-income customers are feeling the pressure of inflation.

Costco — Shares fell more than 2% post market despite the wholesale retailer posting better-than-expected quarterly sales. Costco saw revenue of $52.596 billion versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $51.707 billion.

Dell — The laptop maker rose more than 5% in extended trading after Dell reported a revenue beat in the first quarter. Dell posted $26.12 billion in revenue versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $25.043 billion

Marvell Technology — Shares ticked up 2.2% after hours as the semiconductor company reported strong quarterly results. Marvell reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $50.52 per share on revenue of $1.447 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.427 billion, according to Refinitv.

American Eagle — The stock dropped more than 10% after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue. American Eagle reported $1.055 billion in revenue versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.142 billion.