Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom Video, Occidental Petroleum, Workday and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Zoom Video — Shares of the video communications company and pandemic darling jumped 8% postmarket after Zoom posted a top-and-bottom line beat for the fourth quarter. First-quarter earnings per share guidance came in above expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Occidental Petroleum — Occidental Petroleum's stock traded about 1.2% lower. The energy giant missed analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — Workday's stock fell 1% even after the human resources software company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, according to Refinitv.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hims & Hers Health — The online health and wellness stock surged 10% in extended trading. Hims & Hers posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and revenue that came in slightly above Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv. Hims & Hers also issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year.