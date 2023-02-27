Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom Video, Occidental Petroleum, Workday and More

By ,CNBC

Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Zoom Video — Shares of the video communications company and pandemic darling jumped 8% postmarket after Zoom posted a top-and-bottom line beat for the fourth quarter. First-quarter earnings per share guidance came in above expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Occidental Petroleum — Occidental Petroleum's stock traded about 1.2% lower. The energy giant missed analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — Workday's stock fell 1% even after the human resources software company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, according to Refinitv.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hims & Hers Health — The online health and wellness stock surged 10% in extended trading. Hims & Hers posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and revenue that came in slightly above Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv. Hims & Hers also issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us