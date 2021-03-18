Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Nike, Hims & Hers Health, FedEx & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

FedEx – Shares of the delivery service ticked up 3.6% after the company announced fiscal third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.47 on revenue of $21.51 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $3.23 on revenue of $19.97 billion. The company said its strong results were driven in part by an "unprecedented" holiday shipping season.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Hims & Hers Health – The telehealth company's stock slid 2.6% after Hims & Hers posted its fourth-quarter results. Hims reported a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $41.5 million. There were too few estimates to compare to analyst predictions.

Nike – Nike's stock fell 2.4% after the company posted mixed fiscal third-quarter results as inventory delays and store closures impacted sales. Nike logged earnings per share of 90 cents on revenue of $10.36 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $11.02 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics – Sarepta shares popped 8.4% after the biopharmaceutical company released new trial results for its limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment. Sarepta said "participants demonstrated continued improvements from baseline across all functional measures."