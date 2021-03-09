Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Toll Brothers, AeroVironment, Levi Strauss & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Toll Brothers – The home construction company's shares climbed 2.4% after Toll Brothers hiked its quarterly dividend by 54% to 68 cents per share. The increased dividend will be payable on April 23.

MongoDB – Shares of MongoDB rose 0.7% after the database services company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. MongoDB logged a loss per share of 33 cents on revenue of $171 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of 39 cents per share on revenue of $157 million.

Sonos – Sonos shares slid 0.8% after the company revealed a fiscal 2024 revenue target of $2.25 billion, representing a 13% compound annual growth rate based on the midpoint of its fiscal 2021 expectations. The company also announced the release of a new portable speaker called Roam, set to go on sale on April 20 this year.

AeroVironment – The aircraft company's stock fell 2.4% despite the company beating Wall Street estimates for its fiscal third-quarter results. AeroVironment penciled in earnings per share of 14 cents on revenue of $78.8 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to break even for the quarter and to post a revenue of $75.5 million.

Levi Strauss – Levi Strauss' shares fell 1% after the company said Chairman Stephen Neal will step down from his position, effective March 26. He will be succeeded by Robert Eckert.