Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: ViacomCBS, QuantumScape & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

ViacomCBS – Shares of the media giant dipped 4.3% after the company announced it will sell $2 billion worth of its Class B stock and $1 billion in Series A preferred stock. ViacomCBS said it plans to use some of the proceeds to invest in its streaming services.

QuantumScape – The lithium battery company's shares dropped nearly 4% after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed QuantumScape will sell up to 13 million shares of Class A common stock.

Western Midstream Partners – Western Midstream shares stock slid 2.8% after the energy company announced that an affiliate of shareholder Occidental Petroleum will sell 8 million shares in common stock. BofA Securities will underwrite the offering.

Raven Industries – The agriculture technology company's stock fell 8.6% on light volume after Raven Industries reported weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. Raven posted earnings per share of 1 cent on revenue of $80.1 million. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $91.8 million.