Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Peloton, Novavax, Vroom and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Peloton (PTON) – Peloton shares plunged 25.8% in the premarket after the fitness equipment maker reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and projected current-quarter revenue below estimates due to softening demand.

Novavax (NVAX) – Novavax sank 23% in premarket trading after the vaccine maker missed both top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter. The miss comes as Novavax shipped just 31 million Covid-19 vaccine doses during the quarter, putting it well off the pace of its projected 2 billion shots for 2022. Novavax reiterated its prior 2022 revenue forecast, however, saying it expected vaccine sales to accelerate during the current quarter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vroom (VRM) – Vroom surged 38% in premarket trading after the online used-vehicle seller posted a smaller than expected quarterly loss and revenue that exceeded analyst estimates. Vroom also announced that chief operating officer Thomas Shortt would become CEO, replacing Paul Hennessey, as well as unveiling a restructuring that will eliminate about 270 jobs.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) – The migraine drugmaker agreed to be bought by Pfizer (PFE) in a deal worth $11.6 billion, resulting in a 72% premarket surge in its shares. Biohaven shareholders will receive $148.50 per share in cash, plus half a share in a new publicly traded company that will hold some of the Biohaven drugs still in development. Pfizer, which had a 2.6% stake in Biohaven prior to the deal announcement, fell 1.4%.

Aramark (ARMK) – The food services company's shares gained 2.3% in the premarket, following news that it would separate its uniform services unit into a separate company. Separately, Aramark reported quarterly profit that matched estimates, with revenue coming in above consensus.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) – The maker of personal care products like Schick razors and Edge shaving cream fell 6 cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share. Edgewell also raised its sales guidance for the year but lowered its earnings guidance as inflationary pressures persist.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Norwegian shares added 1.6% in premarket trading after saying bookings were now exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Norwegian reported a quarterly loss of $1.82 per share, larger than the $1.53 loss expected by analysts.

Upstart (UPST) – Upstart plummeted 51.2% in the premarket despite better-than-expected quarterly results. The decline comes as the AI-powered lending platform operator cut its outlook, saying the current macroeconomic environment is likely to negatively impact loan volume.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – AMC rallied 6.8% in the premarket after reporting a smaller than expected quarterly loss as well as revenue that exceeded analyst forecasts. AMC was helped by the release of popular big-budget movies like "The Batman," and noted a jump in per-patron revenue above pre-pandemic levels.

Trex (TREX) – Trex gained 3.3% in premarket action after the maker of outdoor decking and railing materials reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Trex continues to benefit from elevated demand from consumers seeking to renovate outdoor spaces in their homes.