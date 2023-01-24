Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday.

Lyft — The ride-sharing app's stock added 1.5% following an upgrade to overweight from sector weight by KeyBanc. The firm said cost-saving strategies such as layoffs and stabilizing demand could help the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond — The retail stock jumped 13% as traders continued to pile into the heavily shorted name. Bed Bath & Beyond has warned of a potential bankruptcy and recently beefed up its legal team ahead of a possible filing. Shares of the meme-stock favorite are up 32% year to date.

Paccar — Shares of Paccar rose 7% after the truck manufacturer reported fourth-quarter results, posting a profit of $2.64 per share and $8.13 billion in revenue. An increasing number of e-commerce deliveries have boosted demand for trucks. The company beat analysts' expectations for per-share earnings, according to StreetAccount.

Advanced Micro Devices — Shares slid 3.2% after Bernstein downgraded the semiconductor maker to market perform from outperform. The firm said the personal computer market and new parts markets were growing increasingly unfavorable for the company.

3M — Shares of the industrial conglomerate slid more than 5% to hit a new 52-week low after the company said it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs amid a demand slowdown. 3M also reported lower earnings excluding items with a profit of $2.28 per share compared to $2.45 per share a year earlier.

Synchrony Financial — Shares of the financial company rose 4% on Tuesday, erasing a post-earnings drop for the stock in the previous trading session. An analyst at JMP reiterated a market outperform rating for Synchrony on Tuesday, saying in a note that the company appears more resilient than its peers in the consumer lending space.

Union Pacific — Shares of the railroad stock ticked 2.4% lower after posting fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.67 a share on $6.18 billion in revenue.

Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon slid 1.5% after Bernstein downgraded the apparel company to underperform from market-perform and slashed its price target to $290, a $50 cut. The firm cited slowing earnings growth as demand cools and consumers become more cautious.

Raytheon Technologies – Shares of the aerospace company added 2% after Raytheon posted its fourth quarter. Raytheon posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.27, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.24 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company posted $18.09 billion in revenue, falling short of the Street's expectations of $18.15 billion.

Zions Bancorp — The bank's shares slumped 2% even after Zions posted fourth-quarter earnings per share that beat analysts' expectations. The company posted per-share earnings of $1.84, compared to the $1.64 anticipated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. In a statement, Harris Simmons, CEO of Zions, noted that the company has "continued to build our loss reserves due to both continued loan growth and the prospect of a slowing or recessionary economic environment in coming months."

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Jesse Pound, Yun Li, Carmen Reinicke, Michelle Fox Theobald, Samantha Subin and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.