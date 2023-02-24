Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Beyond Meat, Live Nation, Yeti, Boeing and More

By Michelle Fox,CNBC

Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:

Beyond Meat — Shares of the maker of plant-based meat alternatives surged more than 13% after the company posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter despite dwindling sales and soft demand.

Live Nation — The ticker seller fell 9%, despite reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up about 60% year over year and topping StreetAccount's estimate of $3.6 billion. Adjusted operating income was $97.8 million, below the $106 million expected. Live Nation is facing continued scrutiny after its Taylor Swift ticketing debacle.

Yeti Holdings — The cooler company's stock slipped 3.2% following a downgrade to neutral from buy at Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said the growth outlook for Yeti Holdings looks murky from here.

Boeing — Shares dropped more than 4% after the industrial giant said it has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners so it can do additional analysis on a fuselage component.

Edison International — The stock gained 2.4% after the utility company reported core earnings per share of $1.15, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.09. Edison also reiterated its compound annual earnings growth rate target of 5% to 7% for 2021-2025.

EOG Resources — The energy company dropped 5.1% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, excluding items, that were short of analysts' expectations, according to StreetAccount. However, the company beat on revenue.

Etsy — Etsy slipped 4.8%, a day after gaining more than 2% on its fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company also offered cautious guidance for its first quarter, anticipating $2.95 billion to $3.15 billion in gross merchandise revenue. That's down from $3.25 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Intuit — The maker of TurboTax software gained 2.9% after its fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue blew past expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.20, versus StreetAccount's estimate of $1.47 and revenue was $3.04 billion, compared to the $2.91 billion expected.

Autodesk — Shares sank 11.5% after the software company issued soft guidance on first-quarter earnings. However, Autodesk beat fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv.

Carvana — Shares tumbled 18.9% after Carvana reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.61 per share, greater than the forecasted loss of $2.28 per share, according to Refinitiv. The used car retailer generated revenue of $2.84 billion, lower than expectations of $3.1 billion.

Adobe — Adobe shares shed more than 7% after a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the U.S. Justice Department is preparing a lawsuit to block the company's $20 billion acquisition of startup Figma.

Moderna — The drugmaker's stock dropped more than 4%, a day after losing 6.7% on its weaker-than-expected earnings report. Moderna cited rising costs from surplus production capacity and lower demand for its Covid-19 vaccine for the results.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Sarah Min contributed reporting.

