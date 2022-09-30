Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise

By Carmen Reinicke,CNBC

Konstantin Zavrazhin | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Nike — Nike shares dropped 12% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.

Rent-A-Center — Shares of Rent-A-Center slipped 20% after the company slashed its current-quarter earnings guidance, saying that economic conditions have weighed on consumer traffic and payment patterns.

Carnival Cruise — Shares of Carnival Cruise plunged nearly 20% after the company forecast a loss for the fourth quarter, saying high fuel prices and inflation will delay its return to profitability. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines also slipped, falling 11% and 14%, respectively.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Micron — Shares of Micron rose 1.5% after the company reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, even though sales fell. The chipmaker also gave a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook, saying sales are being hit by slowing consumer demand.

Charles River Laboratories — Charles River shares rose 6% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing the company's potential in animal studies.

Twitter — Shares of Twitter rose 1.5% after texts between its founder, Jack Dorsey, and Elon Musk were released in court filings. The Tesla CEO is embroiled in a legal battle over his bid to buy the social media company.

Money Report

Business 9 mins ago

FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show

Business 25 mins ago

83% of Workers Have Seen Or Experienced Quiet Firing—7 Signs to Look for

Nucor — Shares of steel company Nucor jumped 2.7% after it announced plans to spend $425 million expanding a galvanized steel line at its South Carolina plant.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals — Shares of the pharmaceutical company dropped 6.3% despite the stock rallying after hours Thursday on news of the Food and Drug Administration approving its controversial Lou Gehrig's disease drug.

Generac — Shares of Generac gained 4.5% after Cowen initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating. The generator company is a clear industry winner and has value in its solar offering.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us