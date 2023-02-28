Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Target, Advance Auto Parts and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday.

Hims & Hers Health — Shares of the telehealth stock soared by 17% after the company reported quarterly results that surpassed estimates. Him & Hers Health reported a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $167.2 million. Analysts expected a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $161.2 million, according to Refinitiv.

Target — Shares rose 2.6% after the retailer's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat expectations. Earnings per share came in at $1.89, versus the $1.40 consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv. However, Target's full-year earnings guidance came in below expectations.

Dish — Shares of the satellite provider lost 7.3% after the company disclosed that a previously disclosed "network outage" was the result of a cybersecurity breach. Bank of America also double-downgraded the stock to the stock to underperform from buy. The bank said Dish could fall nearly 20% as the company's timeline for its wireless network service build-out extends.

Advance Auto Parts — The automotive aftermarket parts company gained 3.3% after reporting better-than-expected revenue and fourth-quarter earnings of $2.88 per share, topping StreetAccount's estimate of $2.41.

Zoom Video Communications — The video communications company advanced 1.2% after Zoom posted a top- and bottom-line beat for the fourth quarter. Zoom's full-year revenue guidance came in lighter than expected, but topped estimates on its earnings guidance for 2023.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — The cruise company fell 12% after reporting a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Norwegian lost an adjusted $1.04 per share on $1.52 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast an 85 cents per share loss on revenue of $1.5 billion.

Workday — The stock rose slightly after the human resources software company topped expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings. Workday's revenue guidance for the first quarter was lighter than expected, however.

Meta — Shares of the Facebook parent rose 3.3%. Bank of America included Meta in its top picks in artificial intelligence. On Monday, the company announced it is launching a new team to develop AI products for the company.

Universal Health Services — Shares lost 9% after the company issued disappointing earnings guidance for the full year. Universal Health Services expects full-year earnings per share to range between $9.50 and $10.50 per share. Analysts expected guidance around $10.80 per share, according to StreetAccount.

