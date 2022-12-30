Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker dropped 2% after the stock got downgraded to hold from buy by Argus Research. The firm cited the potential for deep operating losses in upcoming quarters.

GlobalFoundries — Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer lost more than 1% a day after a report that the company will lay off 50 workers from its former California headquarters, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

ChargePoint — The maker of EV charging technology saw shares rise more than 4% after Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Partners bought more than 1.4 million shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nikola — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell more than 6% Friday. The move came as the company announced plans to raise cash by selling up to $125 million of senior convertible bonds

 — CNBC's Nick Wells, Alex Harring, Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed reporting

