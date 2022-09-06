Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropbox, Transocean and More

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond — The beleaguered home goods retailer dropped another 14.1%, adding to several straight days of losses. The latest move comes after CFO Gustavo Arnal committed suicide Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement Sunday that Arnal was "instrumental" in guiding the company through the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — Shares jumped 1.8% premarket after Stifel called the cruise line a "long-term buying opportunity."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

FedEx — The transportation stock dipped 1.5% after Citi downgraded it to neutral from buy and lowered its price target, citing pressures to earnings per share growth this year.

Transocean — Shares jumped 3.4% after BTIG upgraded the oil services stock to buy from neutral, saying the offshore drilling contractor should improve its balance sheet thanks to better day rates.

Dropbox — Shares advanced 1.7% after Bank of America initiated coverage of the file storing and sharing service with a buy rating, saying strong free cash flow generation should be attractive to shareholders.

Money Report

Business 7 mins ago

Here's a First Look at the New iPhone 14 Pro

Business 11 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence Slams Hollywood's Gender Pay Gap: ‘It Doesn't Matter How Much I Do'

CVS Health — CVS is acquiring in-home health-care company Signify Health in an $8 billion transaction, the two companies said. Shares of CVS rose 0.6% in premarket trading; Signify dipped 0.2%.

Volkswagen — Volkswagen is intending to list sports car brand Porsche in an initial public offering later this year, which could be one of the world's largest listings this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev — The Budweiser maker rose 2.4% after HSBC upgraded the Belgian beer maker to buy from hold, saying the stock could surge 30% from here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us