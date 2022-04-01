Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: GameStop, Apple, BlackBerry and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

GameStop (GME) – GameStop plans to seek shareholder approval to boost the number of shares outstanding in order to enable a stock split. The videogame retailer is proposing an increase to 1 billion shares from 300 million. The stock surged 16.6% in the premarket.

Apple (AAPL) – J.P. Morgan Securities removed the stock from its "Analyst Focus List," saying a moderation in consumer spending may limit benefits from the iPhone SE launch and the potential for upside in services revenue. However, the firm retained an "overweight" rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (BB) – BlackBerry earned an unexpected profit for its latest quarter, but the communications software company's revenue fell below analyst forecasts. The revenue miss came as growth in its cybersecurity unit flattened. Shares slid 4.4% in premarket trading.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – The resort and casino operator's stock added 1.6% in the premarket after Citi upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral." Citi cites increasing clarity over regulations and licenses in Macau as well as an attractive valuation.

Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto rallied 6.6% in premarket trading after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported 31,716 vehicles deliveries in March, more than double the year-ago total.

Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric vehicle company Nio reported deliveries of 9,985 vehicles in March, an increase of 37.6% from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.8% in premarket trading.

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) – The small-cap mining company – best known for an investment from movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) – added 3% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. AMC shares rallied 4.6%.

Poshmark (POSH) – The online clothing marketplace operator's stock slid 2.2% in premarket trading after Stifel cut its rating to "hold" from "buy." Stifel said the company faces numerous growth challenges despite healthy profit potential and a highly engaged user base.

