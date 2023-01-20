Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Netflix, Alphabet, Nordstrom, PagerDuty and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Netflix — The streaming stock jumped more than 6% after Netflix reported its latest quarterly results. While Netflix missed earnings expectations, it added more subscribers than analysts were forecasting. The firm also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.

Alphabet — The Google parent saw shares rose 3.6% after CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company will lay off 12,000 employees and explained in a memo that the company "hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

Eli Lilly — Shares of the pharmaceutical company slumped more than 1% in premarket after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the drugmaker's experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment as it had not provided enough trial data.

Ralph Lauren — The stock rose more than 1% after Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren to overweight, saying investors are buying a "best-in-class" apparel brand with continued elevation. Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH, which owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, to overweight.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — The pharmaceutical giant gained 1% in the premarket after being upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The Wall Street firm said its drug that treats age-related macular degeneration is "best in class therapy" and could serve as the next big catalyst for Regeneron.

PagerDuty — Shares jumped more than 4% after Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty to overweight from equal-weight, saying the cloud computing company is pushing toward better profitability.

Salesforce — The stock dipped more than 1% after Cowen downgraded it to market perform from outperform, saying it sees "elevated levels of disruption risk" given a tougher macro backdrop that could hurt customer spending.

Nordstrom — Shares of the retailer fell 7% in premarket trading after Nordstrom announced that its holiday sales fell 3.5% year over year. In a statement, CEO Erik Nordstrom described the retail environment as "highly promotional." The company also lowered its earnings outlook.

Macy's — Retail stocks such as Macy's declined following disappointing holiday sales from Nordstrom. Shares of Macy's fell more than 2%, while Kohl's declined 4%. Dillard's dipped 1.3%.

Costco — Shares rose about 1% after Costco said it would reauthorize a stock repurchase program of up to $4 billion through January 2027.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox, Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

Correction: Nordstrom reported disappointing holiday sales numbers, not its latest quarterly figures.