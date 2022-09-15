Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rail Stocks, Arconic, NextEra Energy and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Union Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC) – Rail stocks are all higher in the premarket following news of a tentative agreement that prevents a rail workers' strike. CSX – which also named former Ford Motor (F) President Joe Hinrichs as its new CEO – rose 4.1% in the premarket, with Union Pacific up 3.95% and Norfolk Southern adding 1.5%.

Arconic (ARNC) – Arconic tumbled 9.8% in premarket trading after the aluminum products maker cut its annual forecast due to a variety of production costs and higher energy costs in Europe.

NextEra Energy (NEE) – NextEra Energy plans to sell $2 billion in equity units, with the alternative energy company planning to add the proceeds to the general funds of its NextEra Energy Capital Holdings subsidiary. The stock slipped 3.5% in the premarket.

Danaher (DHR) – Danaher gained 4.2% in the premarket after the medical technology company announced plans to spin off its environmental and applied sciences unit into a separate company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

AIG (AIG) – The insurer's life insurance unit CoreBridge raised $1.68 billion in the biggest initial public offering of 2022. In the IPO, 80 million CoreBridge shares were sold at $21 per share, at the low end of the projected $21-to 24 range. AIG gained 1.75 in the premarket.

Nordstrom (JWN) – The department store operator's shares jumped 2.6% in premarket action after Jeffries upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold". The firm said younger and wealthier consumers will be spending on major wardrobe upgrades, and Nordstrom is best poised to benefit from that trend.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – The casino and resort operator was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Credit Suisse, which called Wynn one of the most compelling stories in the gaming industry. Wynn rose 2.5% in premarket trading.

Netflix (NFLX) – The streaming service's shares were up 2.5% in premarket trading following an Evercore ISI upgrade to "outperform" from "in line". Evercore based its opinion on Netflix's revenue opportunities from its planned ad-supported tier and limits on password sharing.