Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Dollar General, Salesforce, Palantir and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves before the bell:

Dollar General — The discount retailer tumbled 15.3% after reporting second-quarter earnings per share of $2.13, missing the StreetAccount consensus estimate of $2.47. Revenue also missed, coming in at $9.80 billion versus the $9.93 billion expected. Guidance for the second-quarter and full year also disappointed.

Campbell Soup — Shares added about 1% after the company reported revenue of $2.07 billion, beating the $2.06 billion expected from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Earnings were in line with expectations.

UBS — U.S.-listed shares of the Swiss bank popped nearly 5% after UBS reported a second-quarter profit of $28.88 billion, versus the projected net profit of $12.8 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Shopify — The e-commerce platform rallied about 7% after its announcement late Wednesday that its merchants can use Amazon's "Buy with Prime" option.

Palantir — Shares shed 3.6% in premarket trading after being downgraded by Morgan Stanley to underweight from equal weight. The Wall Street firm said investors are now looking for tangible revenue from the company's generative artificial intelligence initiatives and may be disappointed. The stock has soared 154% this year.

Salesforce — The software company jumped 6.2% following its earnings beat after the bell Wednesday. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.12 for the second quarter, versus the consensus estimate of $1.90, per Refinitiv. Revenue was $8.60 billion, topping the $8.53 expected. Goldman Sachs subsequently hiked its price target by $15 to $340 a share, suggestions 58% upside.

Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Tilray Brands — The cannabis stocks moved higher after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended reclassifying marijuana as a lower-risk drug. The reclassification could potentially expand the market for marijuana. Cronos climbed 2.6%, while Tilray gained 2.3%, and Canopy Growth added about 1%.

Victoria's Secret — Shares tumbled 6.5% after the lingerie retailer reported an earnings and revenue miss following Wednesday's close. Victoria's Secret also said it expects a third-quarter loss of 70 cents to $1 per share, versus the 14 cents loss expected by analysts.

Arista Networks — The network equipment stock added 276% after Citi upgraded shares to buy from neutral. The firm said Arista can be considered an early artificial intelligence play.

Okta — The stock popped 10.6% in premarket trading following its earnings and revenue beat after the bell Wednesday. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 31 cents, versus the 22 cents expected from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue was $556 million, compared to the $535 million expected. Okta also issued a strong outlook for the full year.

SkyWest — The regional airline added 3.7% after being upgraded by Raymond James to outperform from market perform. The Wall Street firm said pilot attrition trends have been improving and the company has been able to get partners to absorb higher costs. SkyWest has already rallied 150% year to date.

Five Below — Shares of the discount retailer fell nearly 5% after Five Below's guidance for the third quarter came in below expectations. The company said it expected earnings per share between 17 and 25 cents on revenue of $715 million to $730 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expected 40 cents per share on $738 million of revenue. The company said that the earnings guidance was due in part to increased reserves for "shrink," a retail term that includes theft. Five Below's second-quarter results were roughly in line with estimates.

Chewy — The pet food retailer fell 4.8% despite an earnings and revenue beat postmarket Wednesday. However, its revenue guidance for the third quarter of $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion fell short of the $2.79 billion expected from analysts, per StreetAccount.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound and Alex Harring contributed reporting.