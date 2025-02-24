Money Report

Lawsuit challenges Musk ‘resignation' threat to federal workers

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers.
  • Musk in a social media post had warned those workers to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."
  • The suit in California federal court comes amid confusion and controversy over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management.

A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers, which warned them over social media to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."

The amended suit in San Francisco federal court comes amid confusion and controversy inside the federal government over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management, and, if so, how.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and leader of several other companies, has been tasked by President Donald Trump with cutting federal government spending, and the number of federal workers.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

