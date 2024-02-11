Super Bowl live updates: Chiefs, 49ers, Usher and star-studded ads

This is CNBC's live blog tracking all the commercials airing during Super Bowl 58. Read here to learn more about the ads and to watch them again after they debut.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but not everyone tuning in to the matchup between the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the class of the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, is there for the big game.

The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest stage, with companies jockeying for a limited supply of spots to get their products in front of millions of consumers. For the second consecutive year, the average cost of a 30-second ad spot was $7 million. Even as linear ad revenue slips, companies know there's no opportunity guaranteed to reach more people than the Super Bowl.

"Sports is still an advertiser's delight," Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday.

This year, consumer packaged goods like Oreos, Pringles, Mountain Dew, Doritos and M&Ms dominate the ad line up. And there are plenty of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Jason Momoa, Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Addison Rae.

There are fewer automotive commercial this year, but those in the mix are focused on showcasing new electric vehicles.

Sunday's game will take place at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, a poignant reminder of the rise of sports betting in the U.S. in recent years as well as Sin City's push to become a sports and entertainment hub.

The game will feature Usher as halftime performer and will be televised on CBS.

— Amelia Lucas, Michael Wayland, Micah Washington, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Lorie Konish and Jordan Novet contributed to CNBC's Super Bowl coverage.

Live from Allegiant Stadium

Our colleagues at NBC News are live from Allegiant Stadium with on-the-ground coverage of Super Bowl 58. Follow along for concession menu items, fan updates and live game reports.

— Sara Salinas

Americans will bet a record $23.1 billion on Super Bowl 58

Sunday's Super Bowl 58 will take place in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the nation.

And a record 67.8 million Americans are expected to place an estimated $23.1 billion in bets on the game, up from $16 billion last year, according to the American Gaming Association.

But if you wager money, keep in mind that the U.S. government expects to participate in your gains, said Mitchell Drossman, national director of wealth planning strategies at Bank of America.

"The IRS is your silent partner when it comes to anything that you win," he said.

Read the full story here.

— Lorie Konish

How to watch Super Bowl 58

Chris Unger | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

If you're looking to catch Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers there are plenty of ways to watch.

For tradition cable users or those who subscribe to live TV streaming services, the game will air live on CBS. A kid-friendly version will also be available on Nickelodeon where virtual filters, on-field graphics and guest reporters will pop up.

If you're hoping to stream the game, it will be featured on Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, which is available on TV devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

— Sarah Whitten