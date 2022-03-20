Money Report

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With an Infection

By Terri Cullen, CNBC

Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized due to an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," according to the court statement.

Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating. He is resting comfortably and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

