Supreme Court rejects fast track of Trump tariff challenge by toy companies

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

A person walks past the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump's tariffs, a key part of his trade agenda, have drawn legal challenges from businesses and individuals questioning his authority to implement the high levies.
  • The Supreme Court ruling gives the Trump administration more time to file its response to the challenge from two toy companies.
  • The two toy companies argued that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give Trump the authority to implement his tariffs.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request from two toy companies to expedite their challenge to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The ruling from the nation's high court means that the Trump administration now has the standard 30-day window to file its response to the challenge.

Two small family-owned companies, Learning Resources and hand2mind, argued that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump the authority to implement his tariffs on products from China.

The companies on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to expedite consideration of their challenge and bypass a federal appeals court.

"In light of the tariffs' massive impact on virtually every business and consumer across the nation, and the unremitting whiplash caused by the unfettered tariffing power the president claims, challenges to the IEEPA tariffs cannot await the normal appellate process," the companies argued in their request.

Trump's tariffs, a key part of his economic agenda, have drawn legal challenges from businesses and individuals questioning his authority to implement the high levies.

A federal appeals court earlier this month allowed Trump's tariffs to remain in effect until it hears arguments at the end of next month.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

