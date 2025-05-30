Supreme Court rules Trump can revoke protected status for 500,000 immigrants pending appeal

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump can terminate the protected status of around 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela pending the outcome of an appeal of the president's order.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump can terminate the protected status of around 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela while an appeal of the president's order is still pending.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a scathing dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said the majority of the Supreme Court "has plainly botched" making an assessment on whether the allow the Trump administration to revoke the special status of the immigrants, who had fled their home countries

"Even if the Government is likely to win on the merits, in our legal system, success takes time and the stay standards require more than anticipated victory," Jackson wrote in her dissent.

"The balance of the equities also weighs heavily in respondents' favor," Jackson said.

"While it is apparent that the Government seeks a stay to enable it to inflict maximum predecision damage, court-ordered stays exist to minimize — not maximize — harm to litigating parties."

Trump, on his first day back in the White House on Jan. 20, had ordered the Department of Homeland Security to terminate all so-called "categorical parole programs," which had granted those immigrants protections from deportation from the United States and in some cases to legally work in the U.S.

A group of plaintiffs challenged the DHS's revocation of the programs in federal court in Massachusetts, where a judge stayed the department's action.

The 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld that decision, which the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to undo.

Friday's decision by the Supreme Court means DHS can revoke the group's protected status while the 1st Circuit considers an appeal of the order itself.

