Suspected carjacker shot outside home of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

An officer tasked with protecting Supreme Court justices' homes shot an alleged armed carjacker near the Washington, D.C., residence of Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor last week, authorities said.

The suspect pulled a handgun on a deputy U.S. marshal who was in a parked car in the Northwest section of the city, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the officers in the incident "were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices."

The suspect, 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers of Southeast D.C., allegedly pulled a handgun on the marshal, who was in a parked car in the Northwest section of the city around 1:15 a.m. ET on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.

The marshal drew his own gun and "fired several shots at the suspect," the MPD said. Another marshal in a separate vehicle also fired at Flowers, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Flowers has been charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the MPD said.

A criminal complaint filed Friday in D.C. federal court showed Flowers had been charged with attempted carjacking and with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. As of Tuesday afternoon, Flowers did not yet have an attorney listed on the court docket.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not explicitly confirm that the officers were parked outside Sotomayor's home, but a spokeswoman for the service told CNBC they were "part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices."

In 2012, Sotomayor bought a condominium in the U Street neighborhood of D.C., the same neighborhood where the incident occurred.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.