Suze Orman: The Market ‘Reminds Me of 2000,' and You Need to Be Ready for a Correction. Here's How You Should Prepare

Suze Orman, who has spent decades teaching people about money, knows market swings aren't uncommon.

Orman was on the airwaves when Covid dropped stock prices last spring. The best-selling author helped her followers through the housing crisis in 2008 and the burst of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

Another crash seems imminent, Orman said.

"This reminds me of 2000 all over again," she said, because "the economy has been horrible, but the stock market has been going."

But Orman's goal isn't to scare people. When the stock market goes down, everything is on sale, she said.

The most important thing anyone can do is to have an emergency fund that can cover a full year of expenses, according to Orman.

The podcast host also recommends using a simple investment strategy to guard yourself against market volatility.

Check out this video to learn how to invest when prices tank.

