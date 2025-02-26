Suze Orman's advice for paying off credit card debt faster: ‘Don't look at the balance'

Suze Orman has simple yet powerful advice for anyone struggling with credit card debt: Don't look at the balance. Instead, the bestselling author and podcast host suggests focusing on making incremental increases to your monthly payments.

"Can you find $20 or $30 or $50 more to put toward your monthly credit card payment?" Orman wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. "My challenge is for you to pay more this month than you did last month. Then do it again next month. And again."

Orman says building the habit of increasing payments over time can create momentum, which may be especially helpful for those feeling overwhelmed by debt.

That's why she advises against dwelling on the total amount you owe. Instead, "focus on the fact you are limiting your new purchases to absolute needs (no wants!) and you are paying more each month than in the past. That's making important progress."

'Baby steps' can keep debt repayment on track

Orman's advice to make small, manageable increases in payments can help people make real progress on their debt, says Ben Loughery, a certified financial planner in Atlanta.

"I tell everyone, baby steps," he says. "Even going from $20 to $50 creates really good momentum."

In his experience, once people recognize credit card debt as a problem, they often start making smarter choices. He says consistency is key, encouraging people to review their budgets regularly and find new ways to increase payments while cutting out unnecessary expenses.

If Orman's incremental approach "gets someone fired up to put more toward their debt, then great," says Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree and author of "Ask Questions, Save Money, Make More: How to Take Control of Your Financial Life."

However, while avoiding discretionary purchases — or "wants" rather than needs — on credit cards is a smart move due to high interest rates, Schulz cautions against cutting out all non-essential spending.

An overly restrictive budget is like a diet that bans favorite foods, he says: "It's just unnecessarily strict and unrealistic and won't work in the long run."

While consistent debt payments are important, allowing room for small, affordable pleasures can help maintain motivation over time, Schulz says. Paying with cash also sets a firm spending limit and keeps you from paying interest on those expenses.

"If you pay only for needs with your credit card, opting to pay for wants with cash, then it can work out OK," Schulz says.

Consider building up an emergency fund too

Setting aside cash in an emergency fund can also help prevent slipping back further into debt, Schulz says. Otherwise, not having money when you need it could mean turning to your credit card for unexpected expenses. He recommends building savings gradually, even if it means slower progress on debt repayment.

An emergency fund can provide a cushion for unexpected expenses like medical bills, car repairs or job loss, and financial planners commonly recommend saving enough to cover three to six months' worth of living expenses to provide a buffer against financial setbacks. That said, savings of a few hundred dollars can go a long way, too.

"If you have even a little bit of savings when you finally get that card debt down to $0, it will make you less likely to get right back into debt," says Schulz.

