Swiss pharma giant Novartis posts better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis on Friday reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter, but falling short of its own guidance over the full-year stretch.

Fourth-quarter net sales rose 16% on a constant currency basis to $13.2 billion, compared to the $12.795 billion estimated by analysts in an LSEG poll.

For 2024, net sales rose 12% on a constant currency basis to $50.32 billion, versus $50.47 billion forecasted.

Quarterly adjusted core operating income came in at $4.86 billion versus the $4.23 billion expected.

For 2024, net sales rose 12% on a constant currency basis to $50.32 billion, versus $50.47 billion forecasted. Full-year core operating income increased 22% to $19.5 billion versus the $17.02 billion forecasted.

Novartis raised its 2024 earnings guidance for the third consecutive quarter in October, saying it expected full-year net sales and core operating income to both grow by "high teens" percentages versus the "mid- to high teens" previously forecast.

