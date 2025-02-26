Teladoc shares tumble on wider-than-expected loss, disappointing revenue guidance

Teladoc Health shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the company issued weak guidance and reported a bigger loss than expected.

Revenue at the telehealth company decreased 3% in the fourth quarter to $640.5 million.

Teladoc reported adjusted earnings of $74.8 million in its fourth quarter, a 35% decrease year over year.

Teladoc Health shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported a wider loss than analysts expected and issued disappointing quarterly guidance.

Here's how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG:

Loss per share: 28 cents vs. 24 cents expected

28 cents vs. 24 cents expected Revenue: $640.5 million vs. $639.6 million expected

Revenue at the telehealth company decreased 3% in the fourth quarter from $660.5 million during the same period last year, according to a release. Teladoc's net loss widened to $48.4 million, or 28 cents per share, from a loss of $28.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Teladoc is in the midst of a deep slump, with its stock price dropping in each of the past four years due to hefty competition in remote health, challenges at mental health division BetterHelp and high operating costs.

When Teladoc acquired digital health company Livongo in 2020, the companies had a combined enterprise value of $37 billion. Teladoc's market cap was around $1.9 billion as of market close on Wednesday.

"As we look forward in 2025, execution will continue to be a top priority as we advance efforts to unlock growth opportunities and position the company for long term success," Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita said in the statement. "We will also remain focused on our cost structure, building on the significant improvements achieved in 2024 over the prior year."

Teladoc reported adjusted earnings of $74.8 million in its fourth quarter, a 35% decrease from a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the company's Integrated Care segment declined 5% to $53.2 million, and BetterHelp saw adjusted earnings drop 63% to $21.7 million.

For the first quarter, Teladoc said it expects revenue of between $608 million and $629 million, while analysts were expecting $632.9 million. The company said adjusted earnings will be between $47 million and $59 million for the period.

Earlier this month, Teladoc announced that it will acquire preventative care company Catapult Health in an all-cash deal for $65 million. Teladoc said its outlook includes the anticipated contribution from the deal but not the impact of potential impairments or purchase accounting. Teladoc said the acquisition should close at the end of the month.

Teladoc will host its quarterly call with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

--CNBC's Bertha Coombs contributed to this report

