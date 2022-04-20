Money Report

Tesla Revenues Grow 81% From Last Year

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Christian Marquardt | Getty Images
  • Tesla just reported first-quarter results for 2022 and beat analysts' expectations on top and bottom lines.
  • For the period ending March 31, 2022 Tesla reportetd $3.22 earnings per share, and revenue of $18.76 billion.
  • Shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Tesla just reported first-quarter earnings for 2022 and beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Here are the key numbers.

  • Earnings per share: $3.22 vs $2.26 expected
  • Revenue: $18.76 billion vs $17.80 billion expected

Shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading.

Early this month, Tesla reported vehicle deliveries of 310,048 for the first quarter, the closest approximation of sales disclosed by the company. Model 3 and Model Y vehicles comprised 95%, or 295,324, of deliveries in the period ending March 31, 2022.

Wednesday's earnings call comes amid news of CEO Elon Musk's hostile takeover bid for Twitter, the social media platform he has relied on to promote Tesla and his own public image for years.

Musk no longer leads or speaks on every Tesla earnings call. But ahead of Wednesday's update, he said that he plans to be on the call, which starts at 5.30 p.m. ET.

Tesla recently opened two new factories outside of Berlin, Germany, and Austin, Texas, and the CEO appeared for both grand opening events.

Investments in these massive new facilities are part of Tesla's effort to localize production and lower the cost and improve the speed of distributing vehicles from factories to customers in major markets throughout Asia and Europe.

This story is developing; please check back for updates.

