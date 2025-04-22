Tesla set to report first-quarter results after the bell

Tesla's stock price has been on a steep downward trajectory heading into the company's first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday after the bell.

The company is expected to report a slight year-over-year decline in revenue.

Investors will be paying particular attention to anything Tesla says about the potential impact of tariffs on revenue and earnings.

Tesla is set to report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share : 39 cents

: 39 cents Revenue: $21.11 billion

Tesla is expected to report a slight revenue decline from $21.3 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. However, investors are going to be more focused on what the future holds after concerns about tariffs and CEO Elon Musk's close ties to the White House pushed the stock price down 44% so far this year as of Monday's close.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported a 13% decline in deliveries to 336,681. Tesla blamed the lower deliveries, in part, on the need to suspend production temporarily at its factories while it upgraded lines to start manufacturing a refreshed version of its popular Model Y electric SUVs.

Deliveries are the closest approximation of vehicle sales reported by Tesla but are not precisely defined in the company's shareholder communications.

At an all-hands meeting with employees last month, Musk tried to reassure staffers that they were still in good hands, and to "hang onto your stock." He pointed to the popularity of the Model Y, and Tesla's potential in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicle technology.

At the meeting, Musk also made light of the backlash against Tesla elicited by his work for President Donald Trump to reduce the size of the federal government, and his endorsements of Germany's anti-immigrant AfD party, along with other political rhetoric and antics.

"If you read the news it feels like, you know, Armageddon," Musk said on a livestream of the employees meeting. "It's like, I can't walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire." He followed up saying, "This is psycho, stop being psycho!"

That was before Trump's announcement earlier this month of widespread tariffs, the one area where Musk has publicly broken with the Trump administration. On X, he called Peter Navarro, Trump's top trade advisor and tariff proponent, a "moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks."

Tesla stands to take a significant hit from the president's proposed tariffs, assuming they don't get rolled back. Tesla manufactures cars in the U.S. for domestic sales so it's not subject to the 25% tariff on imported autos, but the hefty levies on other components and materials could be severe.

Tesla relies on suppliers in Mexico and China for items like automotive glass, printed circuit boards and battery cells, among other parts essential for the production of its cars. The company has sought an exemption from the U.S. trade representative for equipment imported from China that it uses in its factories.

