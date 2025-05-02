Tether eyes U.S. expansion with new stablecoin as CEO courts Washington crypto players

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, is preparing to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin as soon as this year.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, is preparing to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin as soon as this year, as its CEO ramps up his presence in Washington to shape crypto regulation.

In an interview with CNBC this week, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is working on plans to issue a new dollar-pegged stablecoin in the U.S. as soon as this year. The move comes as Tether, once accused of being a criminal's 'go-to cryptocurrency' – rebrands itself as a partner to American lawmakers and law enforcement.

"A domestic stablecoin would be different from the international stable coin," Ardoino told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the Token2049 conference in Dubai on Wednesday. "It depends on the timeline of the final legislation… but we are looking at that by the end of the year, or early next year at the fastest," he said.

But the timing and tactics of that next step are raising eyebrows on Capitol Hill.

Ardoino's recent charm offensive in Washington, which included private meetings with lawmakers, a Capitol Hill lunch with Senator Bill Hagerty and parties with crypto insiders, according to a New York Times report, has put a spotlight on Tether amid the pro-crypto shift under President Trump.

That influence may now be helping shape key legislation, including the GOP-backed GENIUS Act, which critics say includes loopholes that benefit Tether and other foreign issuers – such as provisions allowing operations in the U.S. if they agree to work with law enforcement.

Tether, headquartered in El Salvador, has made legal cooperation key to its lobbying narrative despite a history of regulatory penalties.

"There is no company… even in the traditional financial system, that has such a breadth of collaboration with law enforcement," Ardoino said. "We are always trying to do better and more to block criminal activity…. we have much better tools than the traditional financial system and we're proving that everyday."

Ardoino also addressed concerns about the firm's ability to back its digital assets. In 2021, Tether settled with the New York attorney general for $18.5 million over allegations it lied about its reserves. It now publishes attestation reports and holds billions in U.S. Treasuries - managed by Wall Street heavyweight Cantor Fitzgerald - and Ardoino insists the business is well capitalised in the event of a market shock.

"We are very close to having $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries in our reserves," he said. "We have $7 billion in excess equity within the company capital. That is really unprecedented and I wish financial institutions in the traditional financial system would at least try to copy us to provide better products for their consumers."

Tether's latest attestation report confirmed the firm holds about $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries. Its first quarter independent auditors' report confirmed assets and reserves exceed liabilities by almost $5.6 billion, a decrease from more than $7 billion in its December audit.

Tether's partnership with Cantor, now run by the sons of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, has also raised questions. Ardoino told CNBC he doesn't speak with Secretary Lutnick "because there are proper walls given the potential conflict of interest," but added "we have great relationships with many people in the U.S. and also now in Washington."

Eric Trump and his older brother Donald Trump Jr. recently announced plans to launch a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin through World Liberty Financial, the finance venture backed by President Donald Trump.