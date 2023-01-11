The 10 Best U.S. Places to Work in 2023, According to Glassdoor

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace.

Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.

2022 might have brought "extreme highs and lows" for workers, with hiring freezes and mass job cuts hitting several industries, but in 2023, companies will continue to double down on improving the employee experience to attract and retain talent, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong says.

On Wednesday, Glassdoor released its annual 100 Best Places to Work list for 2023, ranking companies with at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews on the jobs site. Each organization was rated on a 5-point scale for its career opportunities, compensation, culture, management, work-life balance and other factors.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Glassdoor's researchers scoured millions of employee reviews and insights about companies submitted on the site between October 2021 and October 2022 to compile the report.

Companies with higher ratings offer ample opportunities for career advancement, robust health care benefits, remote or hybrid work opportunities and clear, transparent communication between senior leadership and employees among other benefits, the report notes.

Here are the top 10 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor:

1. Gainsight

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Technology

Rating: 4.7

2. Box

Headquarters: Redwood City, California

Industry: Technology

Rating: 4.6

3. Bain & Company

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Rating: 4.6

4. McKinsey & Company

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Consulting

Rating: 4.6

5. NVIDIA

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Technology

Rating: 4.6

6. MathWorks

Headquarters: Natick, Maryland

Industry: Technology

Rating: 4.6

7. Boston Consulting Group

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Rating: 4.6

8. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Technology

Rating: 4.6

9. ServiceNow

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Technology

Rating: 4.6

10. In-N-Out Burger

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Restaurants

Rating: 4.6

Although nine companies on the list appear to have the same average rating of 4.6, their actual ratings extend beyond the thousandth place, hence the difference in ranking — Glassdoor just limits the average rating to one decimal place in their published report.

Technology, finance and consulting had the most winners on the top 100 companies list, although six of the top 10 highest-ranked employers were tech companies.

The tech sector might have had a tumultuous year of supply chain issues, layoffs, stock plummets and other challenges, but the industry's widespread adoption of flexible work and unique job opportunities still make tech companies desirable places to work, Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor, says.

"In Glassdoor reviews, a lot of employees at tech companies talk about the sense of pride and purpose they feel working on these various innovative products," he adds. "The opportunity to design and build products that could change people's lives, as well as tech companies' inspirational, charismatic leaders, continue to draw people to these jobs."

Another trait employees and job seekers are paying closer attention to is how companies approach layoffs. Companies with higher ratings had a clear track record, per employee reviews, being transparent about how and why layoffs are happening, offering strong severance packages and communicating job cuts in a timely, respectful manner.

"It's not impossible for a company to go through a crisis and still be a 'best place to work,'" Zhao says. "In times of crisis, it becomes even more important for employees to feel supported — and the companies that prioritize transparency, communication and employees' well-being are the ones who will benefit in the long run."

Check out:

Want to land a remote job in 2023? These 20 companies are on a hiring spree

The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

10 'recession-proof' jobs that will be in demand even during a potential economic downturn in 2023

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter