The 10 U.S. states where Americans leave the best—and worst—tips

Despite the heated debate over "tipflation," 60% of Americans say they tip more often than before thanks to the rise in digital payment technology, LendingTree found earlier this year.

But a new survey by USA Today Blueprint and OnePoll finds that some states are more generous than others when it comes to leaving a gratuity.

The survey asked 5,000 Americans — 100 people per state — about their tipping behavior in situations like restaurants, food delivery, personal care and services rendered.

California residents tended to leave the largest gratuity, with an average tip percentage of 22.69%. Missouri followed closely behind, with residents adding a gratuity of 22.05% to their bill. Overall, average tip percentage in the U.S. comes out to 17.94%.

Here are the 10 most generous states when it comes to tipping, according to USA Today Blueprint and OnePoll.

1. California

Average tip: 22.69%

2. Missouri

Average tip: 22.05%

3. Florida

Average tip: 21.68%

4. Arizona

Average tip: 20.66%

5. Rhode Island

Average tip: 20.5%

6. Washington

Average tip: 20.23%

7. Colorado

Average tip: 19.85%

8. Pennsylvania

Average tip: 19.64%

9. Connecticut

Average tip: 19.14%

10. Georgia

Average tip: 19%

Some states, however, tend to skimp when it comes to leaving a gratuity. In Illinois, residents tip an average of 14.22% — a nearly 8.5% gap compared with California residents.

Here are the 10 states that tip the least.

1. Illinois

Average tip: 14.22%

2. Mississippi

Average tip: 14.98%

3. South Carolina

Average tip: 15.13%

4. New Mexico

Average tip: 15.32%

5. Tennessee

Average tip: 15.4%

6. Oklahoma

Average tip: 15.51%

7. Wisconsin

Average tip: 15.78%

8. North Dakota

Average tip: 16.05%

9. West Virginia

Average tip: 16.16%

10. Utah

Average tip: 16.23%

At a time when it feels like tip screens have popped up in nearly every business, almost half of Americans say they're tired of being asked to tip.

While there is no rulebook when it comes to tipping, etiquette experts suggest sticking to a 20% tip at sit-down restaurants, a 15 to 20% tip for hairdressers and barbers and a 10 to 20% tip for food delivery drivers.

"There's appreciativeness to good tipping, and it's important to keep that feeling central," Daniel Post Senning, co-author of "Emily Post's Etiquette: The Centennial Edition," previously told CNBC Make It. "It really is up to you and what's going to make you feel good."

