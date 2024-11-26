The average American has a pretty decent credit score. The average Minnesota resident has an even better one.

For the third year in a row, Minnesota residents have the highest credit scores in the U.S. with an average VantageScore credit score of 726, a recent report from WalletHub finds. Mississippi residents have the lowest average credit score of 672, but despite the 54-point difference, both the highest and lowest average scores qualify as "good," according to VantageScore's model.

A couple of factors may explain why Minnesota residents tend to have higher credit scores. For one, Minnesotans carry relatively low average credit card balances, compared with the rest of the U.S., Bankrate reports.

This may lead residents to have lower credit utilization rates, which is "highly influential" in how VantageScores are calculated. Your credit utilization rate is the amount of available credit you use at a given time.

Additionally, Minnesota has one of the lowest average credit card delinquency rates in the country, according to a separate WalletHub report. Because payment history is "extremely influential" in how VantageScores are calculated, consistent on-time payments likely boost scores in this state.

Here's a look at the average credit score in every state.

Breaking down credit scores by state. (CNBC)

Alabama: 680

680 Alaska: 705

705 Arizona: 698

698 Arkansas: 683

683 California: 705

705 Colorado: 714

714 Connecticut: 711

711 Delaware: 701

701 Florida: 694

694 Georgia: 682

682 Hawaii: 715

715 Idaho: 715

715 Illinois: 705

705 Indiana: 698

698 Iowa: 714

714 Kansas: 707

707 Kentucky: 689

689 Louisiana: 677

677 Maine: 715

715 Maryland: 701

701 Massachusetts: 718

718 Michigan: 704

704 Minnesota: 726

726 Mississippi: 672

672 Missouri: 700

700 Montana: 715

715 Nebraska: 714

714 Nevada: 687

687 New Hampshire: 723

723 New Jersey: 710

710 New Mexico: 690

690 New York: 706

706 North Carolina: 696

696 North Dakota: 717

717 Ohio: 701

701 Oklahoma: 683

683 Oregon: 715

715 Pennsylvania: 708

708 Rhode Island: 709

709 South Carolina: 688

688 South Dakota: 718

718 Tennessee: 692

692 Texas: 680

680 Utah: 712

712 Vermont: 722

722 Virginia: 708

708 Washington: 718

718 West Virginia: 689

689 Wisconsin: 720

720 Wyoming: 708

Your credit score doesn't have to be perfect

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

You don't need a perfect 850 credit score to earn the best financial benefits. If you boost your score to the "excellent" range, though, you can snag the most favorable interest rates from lenders. That requires a FICO score of at least 800 and a VantageScore of at least 781, according to Experian.

Boosting your credit score is relatively straightforward. As long as you consistently pay your credit card bills on time and try to keep your balances low, you can maintain a healthy credit score and gradually improve it, financial experts say.

"Even if you have a bad credit score, time is the best healer," Abdul A. Rasheed, a University of Texas at Arlington professor, said in WalletHub's average credit score report. "Roughly three years of good management of your finances will get you back on track."

Ready to boost your income and career? Don't miss our special Black Friday offer: 55% off all Smarter by CNBC Make It online courses. Learn how to earn passive income online, master your money, ace your job interview and salary negotiations, and become an effective communicator. Use coupon code THANKS24 to get the best deal of the season—offer valid 11/25/24 through 12/2/24.