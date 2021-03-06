The 5 Cities With the Largest Number of Job Opportunities for 2021

Many Americans have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and things continue to be tough for job seekers.

But in some places, there is a little light: A recent study by WalletHub determined the best cities for jobs for 2021 by looking at several key metrics, including number of job opportunities, employment growth and unemployment rates.

WalletHub examined the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. and at least two of the most populated cities in each state for a total of 182 locations. To determine which cities have the largest number of job opportunities, WalletHub calculated the number of job openings per number of people in the work force, then subtracted the unemployment rate.

Here are the five cities with the largest number of jobs opportunities expected for 2021, ranked from the smallest number of jobs to the largest number of jobs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

5. St. Louis, Missouri

Job opportunity rate: 0.75%

0.75% Average monthly starting salary: $2,989

$2,989 Unemployed rate: 7.1%

4. South Burlington, Vermont

Job opportunity rate: 0.76%

0.76% Average monthly starting salary: $2,894

$2,894 Unemployment rates: 3.6%

3. Charleston, South Carolina

Job opportunity rate: 0.98%

0.98% Average monthly starting salary: $2,989

$2,989 Unemployment rates: 5%

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

Job opportunity rate: 1.77%

1.77% Average monthly starting salary: $3,162

$3,162 Unemployment rates: 5.4%

1. Columbia, South Carolina

Job opportunity rate: 4.08%

4.08% Average monthly starting salary: $2,634

$2,634 Unemployment rates: 5.10%

Check out: Fewer people may qualify for the $1,400 stimulus payments. Here’s why

Don't miss: The best credit cards for building credit of 2021