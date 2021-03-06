Money Report

The 5 Cities With the Largest Number of Job Opportunities for 2021

By Nadine El-Bawab, CNBC

fizkes | iStock | Getty Images

Many Americans have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and things continue to be tough for job seekers.

But in some places, there is a little light: A recent study by WalletHub determined the best cities for jobs for 2021 by looking at several key metrics, including number of job opportunities, employment growth and unemployment rates.

WalletHub examined the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. and at least two of the most populated cities in each state for a total of 182 locations. To determine which cities have the largest number of job opportunities, WalletHub calculated the number of job openings per number of people in the work force, then subtracted the unemployment rate.

Here are the five cities with the largest number of jobs opportunities expected for 2021, ranked from the smallest number of jobs to the largest number of jobs.

5. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Job opportunity rate: 0.75%
  • Average monthly starting salary: $2,989
  • Unemployed rate: 7.1%

4. South Burlington, Vermont

  • Job opportunity rate: 0.76%
  • Average monthly starting salary: $2,894
  • Unemployment rates: 3.6%

3. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Job opportunity rate: 0.98%
  • Average monthly starting salary: $2,989
  • Unemployment rates: 5%

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

  • Job opportunity rate: 1.77%
  • Average monthly starting salary: $3,162
  • Unemployment rates: 5.4%

1. Columbia, South Carolina

  • Job opportunity rate: 4.08%
  • Average monthly starting salary: $2,634
  • Unemployment rates: 5.10%

