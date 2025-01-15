The crazy ride in quantum computing stocks continues as shares rip higher on Microsoft's ‘quantum ready' directive

Quantum computing stocks rallied Wednesday following a directive from Microsoft urging businesses to get "quantum-ready" in 2025.

The news lifted shares of Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum and IonQ

Quantum stocks skyrocketed last year, but have pulled back following comments from Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg

"We are at the advent of the reliable quantum computing era," wrote Mitra Azizirad, president and chief operating officer of Microsoft's strategic missions and technologies in a blog post. "And we are right on the cusp of seeing quantum computers solve meaningful problems and capture new business value."

Microsoft's remarks helped drive shares of Rigetti Computing more than 16% higher in premarket trading Wewdnesday, while D-Wave quantum surged 26%. IonQ added nearly 10%, while the Defiance Quantum and AI ETF added nearly 3%. The rally was also fueled by Nvidia on Tuesday announcing a "Quantum Day" at its GTC Conference in March.

Microsoft announced a program to help businesses prepare for the advent of the quantum computing era. Azizirad said this is "critical and catalyzing time for business leaders to act," expecting quantum research and development to rapidly accelerate over the next year.

Microsoft is the latest company to spur enthusiasm for quantum computing, a field of computer science that leverages quantum mechanics to solve complex problems faster than traditional computers. Quantum stocks skyrocketed last year after Google, a unit of Alphabet, announced a breakthrough with its Willow quantum computing chip.

Comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang this month took the wind out of last year's rally, suggesting that useful quantum computers are decades away. Shares of quantum stocks also slumped this week following comments from Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg that further tempered expectations.

Despite the recent enthusiasm for the sector, many on Wall Street also believe real-world use cases for the technology are decades away. Supporters say quantum computers will be able to conduct computing tasks traditional computers can't, while processing far more data.