investing

The Great Resignation: Why This Mother of Three Left Her Job to Become a Longshorewoman

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Jessica Thomas worked at a restaurant last year.

Now, the mother of three spends her workdays loading and unloading cargo ships that bring in electronics, apparel and consumer goods from around the world. 

Like millions of Americans, Thomas found herself abruptly unemployed in 2020 after the restaurant she worked at struggled to reopen during the pandemic.

Uncertain when her job would restart, the New Jersey resident found herself at home relying on unemployment benefits. Her husband Derrick, who works as a bartender, faced a similar dilemma.

On the advice of her brother-in-law, Jessica applied for a job at the Port of Newark, N.J., home to the East Coast's busiest port.

Check out this video to learn more about why Thomas made the switch and to see how the career change is going.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

