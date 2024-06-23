The happiest people use these 3 phrases often, from psychologists and workplace experts

Finland and Denmark have seemingly cracked the code to living a happy life.

The two countries hold the top spots on the World Happiness Report's annual ranking of the happiest countries in the world, which was most recently published in March. Finland has a lengthy track record of happiness, holding the top spot for seven years in a row now.

CNBC Make It asked a group of Finnish and Danish business leaders and psychologists to explain those results. Some of them referenced a few go-to sayings that remind them to think positively and optimistically, even when — or especially when — times are tough.

If you want to live a happier life, add these three phrases to your vocabulary, those experts say:

'Whatever you leave behind, you will find in front of you'

Everyone faces obstacles. Dealing with those setbacks head-on can keep them from reoccurring.

That's why people in Finland often say, "Whatever you leave behind, you will find in front of you." The phrase implies that leaving an issue unattended will only result in a bigger issue, according to Anni Hallila, head of people and culture at Finnish manufacturing company Framery.

If your friend makes a distasteful joke about you, for example, not addressing it immediately could give off the impression that it's OK to make similar jokes in the future.

"If you leave problems behind you, you will find them in front of you" at another point, Hallila told Make It earlier this month. "So the only way to handle it is to actually address them when they are brought up."

'Pyt med det'

More than 25% of Americans are stressed to the point of harming their mental health and productivity, often worried about circumstances outside of their control, according to a 2022 poll from the American Psychological Association.

People in Denmark use a three-word phrase everyday to get ahead of that, according to Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute: "Pyt med det."

The phrase translates to "It doesn't matter" or "Don't worry about it," Wiking wrote for CNBC Make It in April. "'Pyt,' or 'never mind,' embodies a profound acceptance and release of worry. It is the gentle exhale amid life's storms, a reassurance that things will be okay, even when they seem not to be."

Whether you're dealing with a minor issue or a major setback, using this phrase can help you move on from life's ebbs to find happiness, Wiking wrote.

"It's a good reminder to not sweat the small stuff," he added. "'Pyt med det' encourages us to shrug off negativity and move forward with grace and resilience."

'Some have happiness, everyone has summer'

It's easy to feel self-conscious or envious when you see other people sharing only their best moments on social media. Happy people recognize that everyone has bad days, and there's "no point" in comparing themselves to others, even when they're struggling, Finland psychologist Frank Martela wrote for Make It in March.

In these situations, Finnish people use the hundred-year-old phrase: "Some have happiness, everyone has summer." In other words, no matter what you're dealing with, better days will come.

"Sometimes life gives, sometimes it takes," Martela wrote. "Tomorrow someone else might be the one having a rough time, while something delightful comes your way."

"We Finns know that, no matter the situation, you can always count on one thing: sooner or later, summer will come to us all," he added.

