The income it takes to join the top 5% of earners in your state—in 12 states it's over $500,000

You'll need to clear $330,000 in household income to be considered part of the top 5% of earners in the U.S., according to a new analysis by GOBankingRates.

But in 12 states, the bar is much higher. In these places, the average income for top-earning households exceeds $500,000 a year.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To determine how much income is needed to reach the top 5% in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed the most recent Census data from 2023. Each state was ranked by the average income of its top 5% of households.

Connecticut ranks highest with an average top 5% income of $637,673 — more than seven times the state's median household income, according to the study. California, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey also rank near the top, each with average top 5% incomes over $600,000.

According to the analysis, the average income among the top 5% of households exceeds $500,000 in the following states:

Connecticut: $637,673

$637,673 California: $619,938

$619,938 Massachusetts: $619,385

$619,385 New York: $619,178

$619,178 New Jersey: $616,334

$616,334 Washington: $573,110

$573,110 Colorado: $535,056

$535,056 Virginia: $534,776

$534,776 Maryland: $522,117

$522,117 Illinois: $514,347

$514,347 New Hampshire: $510,730

$510,730 Hawaii: $505,977

At the other end of the list, the average income of the top 5% is lowest in West Virginia, at just over $380,000 — still well above the state's median of $57,917, but only about two-thirds of what top earners make in high-income states like Connecticut or California.

Here's a look at the top 5% income threshold and median income for each state, in alphabetical order:

Alabama

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Average household income for top 5%: $388,183

$388,183 Median household income: $62,027

Alaska

Average household income for top 5%: $477,622

$477,622 Median household income: $89,336

Arizona

Average household income for top 5%: $461,017

$461,017 Median household income: $76,872

Arkansas

Average household income for top 5%: $364,124

$364,124 Median household income: $58,773

California

Average household income for top 5%: $619,938

$619,938 Median household income: $96,334

Colorado

Average household income for top 5%: $535,056

$535,056 Median household income: $92,470

Connecticut

Average household income for top 5%: $637,673

$637,673 Median household income: $93,760

Delaware

Average Household Income for Top 5%: $477,949

$477,949 Median household income: $82,855

Florida

Average household income for top 5%: $499,872

$499,872 Median household income: $71,711

Georgia

Average household income for top 5%: $467,103

$467,103 Median household income: $74,664

Hawaii

Average household income for top 5%: $505,977

$505,977 Median household income: $98,317

Idaho

Average household income for top 5%: $418,188

$418,188 Median household income: $74,636

Illinois

Average household income for top 5%: $514,347

$514,347 Median household income: $81,702

Indiana

Average household income for top 5%: $393,813

$393,813 Median household income: $70,051

Iowa

Average household income for top 5%: $400,534

$400,534 Median household income: $73,147

Kansas

Average household income for top 5%: $398,469

$398,469 Median household income: $72,639

Kentucky

Average household income for top 5%: $372,886

$372,886 Median household income: $62,417

Louisiana

Average household income for top 5%: $389,605

$389,605 Median household income: $60,023

Maine

Average household income for top 5%: $415,677

$415,677 Median household income: $71,773

Maryland

Average household income for top 5%: $522,117

$522,117 Median household income: $101,652

Massachusetts

Average household income for top 5%: $619,385

$619,385 Median household income: $101,341

Michigan

Average household income for top 5%: $409,636

$409,636 Median household income: $71,149

Minnesota

Average household income for top 5%: $496,581

$496,581 Median household income: $87,556

Mississippi

Average household income for top 5%: $344,395

$344,395 Median household income: $54,915

Missouri

Average household income for top 5%: $410,472

$410,472 Median household income: $68,920

Montana

Average household income for top 5%: $420,968

$420,968 Median household income: $69,922

Nebraska

Average household income for top 5%: $471,960

$471,960 Median household income: $74,985

Nevada

Average household income for top 5%: $460,558

$460,558 Median household income: $75,561

New Hampshire

Average household income for top 5%: $510,730

$510,730 Median household income: $95,628

New Jersey

Average household income for top 5%: $616,334

$616,334 Median household income: $101,050

New Mexico

Average household income for top 5%: $378,797

$378,797 Median household income: $62,125

New York

Average household income for top 5%: $619,178

$619,178 Median household income: $84,578

North Carolina

Average household income for top 5%: $443,291

$443,291 Median household income: $69,904

North Dakota

Average household income for top 5%: $399,162

$399,162 Median household income: $75,949

Ohio

Average household income for top 5%: $417,374

$417,374 Median household income: $69,680

Oklahoma

Average household income for top 5%: $392,351

$392,351 Median household income: $63,603

Oregon

Average household income for top 5%: $464,386

$464,386 Median household income: $80,426

Pennsylvania

Average household income for top 5%: $468,603

$468,603 Median household income: $76,081

Rhode Island

Average household income for top 5%: $489,811

$489,811 Median household income: $86,372

South Carolina

Average household income for top 5%: $419,871

$419,871 Median household income: $66,818

South Dakota

Average household income for top 5%: $452,480

$452,480 Median household income: $72,421

Tennessee

Average household income for top 5%: $435,495

$435,495 Median household income: $67,097

Texas

Average household income for top 5%: $494,328

$494,328 Median household income: $76,292

Utah

Average household income for top 5%: $468,606

$468,606 Median household income: $91,750

Vermont

Average household income for top 5%: $453,461

$453,461 Median household income: $78,024

Virginia

Average household income for top 5%: $534,776

$534,776 Median household income: $90,974

Washington

Average household income for top 5%: $573,110

$573,110 Median household income: $94,952

West Virginia

Average household income for top 5%: $330,270

$330,270 Median household income: $57,917

Wisconsin

Average household income for top 5%: $418,095

$418,095 Median household income: $75,670

Wyoming

Average household income for top 5%: $400,071

$400,071 Median household income: $74,815

Want to be smarter, richer and more confident? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online classes, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that aren't taught in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL for a discount of 30% off the regular course prices (plus tax). Offer valid May 19, 2025, through June 2, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.