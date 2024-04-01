The most important question to ask in a job interview, according to a LinkedIn expert

There are plenty of good questions to ask during a job interview to get to know your potential new employer.

While some of the best questions show you're interested in the future of the company (like, 'What's the expected growth of the team?'), one question in particular can clue you in on how the company invests in the future of their employees.

"The most important question to ask before you accept a job is: What is your culture of learning?" says Aneesh Raman, a vice president and workforce expert at LinkedIn.

The workplace has changed tremendously in recent years among rapid tech advancements, shifts in where work gets done, and even an uncertain economic picture.

"We don't know so much of what's coming," Raman says, "but one thing we know is that organizations that build a culture of learning, and that have employees who lean into that culture of learning, are going to be able to adapt."

It could also lead to a better employee experience: 7 in 10 people say learning improves their sense of connection to their organization, and 8 in 10 say it adds purpose to their work, according to LinkedIn.

What to listen for

Listen closely to how the hiring manager responds. More than likely, Raman says, they'll be able to tell you about the onboarding process, periodic training for cybersecurity and legal purposes, and maybe access to online courses like LinkedIn or Coursera.

These offerings are pretty typical but don't address the actual culture of learning, Raman says.

Instead, listen for evidence of the following six components of a culture of learning, according to LinkedIn expert Britt Andreatta:

Learning opportunities aren't just limited to scheduled courses. Leaders encourage risk-taking, failure and learning from mistakes to innovate. Employees are empowered to find their own answers through on-demand resources. The organization provides both in-person and virtual, on-demand learning opportunities. Managers ask coaching questions — think: "How can I help you do your work?" Learning is part of the performance evaluation, and improvement is rewarded.

Junior workers may especially benefit from asking how managers promote a culture of learning, Raman says.

"Part of that culture of learning is learning how to work well with others," he says. Young professionals "need real coaching about corporate speak and corporate culture and things like what you're supposed to do in meetings."

He suggests asking about how a culture of learning extends to the day-to-day like through working with managers and other senior leaders to learn the ropes of the professional world.

Gauge the learning culture through other employees

Another good way to tell if employees are encouraged to learn and grow is to figure out who's actually doing it at the company.

For example, ask why the position you're interviewing for is vacant. Did the previous employee get promoted in the same line of work? Did they have the opportunity to train in a different department and move across the organization?

Take a look at some of the employees' LinkedIn profiles: Do people generally stay with the company for a long time? Do they often get promoted or gain access to stretch opportunities, like leading big projects or launching new initiatives?

You might also be able to speak with other members of the team about their experience over time.

It can also be a good idea to ask how learning and development is linked to the company's overall business goals, says Stephanie Conway, senior director of talent development at LinkedIn.

"Make sure to use the end of the interview to ask explicitly how learning plays into career growth and advancement at the company," she says.

A company that values training its employees should have a proven track record of employees growing within the organization.

