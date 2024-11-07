The president's influence on the U.S. economy may be greatly exaggerated, according to experts

Half of Americans believe the result of the 2024 presidential election will directly affect their personal finances, according to a survey by financial services company Empower.

About 50% of Americans believe the result of the 2024 presidential election will directly affect their personal finances, according to a survey by financial services company Empower. And about 99% of voters in a Gallup survey said the economy was at least somewhat important in influencing their vote for the next president.

"Voters absolutely are using the economy as a metric by which to evaluate presidents," said John Kane, a clinical associate professor of politics at New York University. "People can eventually get this sort of picture in their minds of a president as kind of an economic wizard behind a curtain that's pulling levers, and we're just all on the receiving end."

"There has been a tendency on the part of our society led by politicians to exaggerate the amount of power that the president wields," said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "And that's encouraged by participants in these campaigns: 'You've got a problem? I'm going to solve it.'"

