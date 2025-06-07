The salary a single person needs to live comfortably in all 50 U.S. states—it's over $120,000 in 2 places

Americans earning a regular salary may have trouble living comfortably in all 50 states.
The median annual wage for individuals was just below $62,000 at the end of 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it takes a salary of at least $80,829 for a single adult to live comfortably in West Virginia, the most affordable state, according to a recent SmartAsset study.
SmartAsset defines "comfortable" as earning enough to follow the 50/30/20 budget method, which recommends putting 50% of your income toward essentials like rent and food, 30% toward discretionary spending and 20% toward debt repayment and savings. It used the latest estimates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage calculator to estimate individuals' cost of necessities in each state.
On the other side of the spectrum from West Virginia, residents in Hawaii need to earn a minimum of $124,467 a year to live comfortably, SmartAsset finds. That's the highest of any state and one of two states — along with Massachusetts — where individuals need to earn at least $120,000 a year to afford a comfortable lifestyle.
Here's how much money it takes for a single adult to live comfortably in every U.S. state 2025.
Alabama
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,280
- Change from 2024: 1.74%
Alaska
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $100,298
- Change from 2024: 3.65%
Arizona
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $101,587
- Change from 2024: 4.36%
Arkansas
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $81,078
- Change from 2024: 2.04%
California
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $119,475
- Change from 2024: 5.12%
Colorado
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,955
- Change from 2024: 2.58%
Connecticut
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,165
- Change from 2024: 4.77%
Delaware
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $97,469
- Change from 2024: 3.54%
Florida
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $97,386
- Change from 2024: 4.37%
Georgia
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,590
- Change from 2024: 2.79%
Hawaii
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $124,467
- Change from 2024: 9.48%
Idaho
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $96,429
- Change from 2024: 8.67%
Illinois
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $98,010
- Change from 2024: 3.06%
Indiana
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,570
- Change from 2024: 1.81%
Iowa
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,902
- Change from 2024: 4.24%
Kansas
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,610
- Change from 2024: 3.49%
Kentucky
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $83,574
- Change from 2024: 3.56%
Louisiana
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,322
- Change from 2024: 3.48%
Maine
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $96,595
- Change from 2024: 5.35%
Maryland
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,867
- Change from 2024: 5.78%
Massachusetts
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $120,141
- Change from 2024: 3.55%
Michigan
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,235
- Change from 2024: 3.40%
Minnesota
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $91,728
- Change from 2024: 2.80%
Mississippi
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,320
- Change from 2024: 4.32%
Missouri
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,819
- Change from 2024: 3.32%
Montana
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $92,851
- Change from 2024: 9.57%
Nebraska
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,318
- Change from 2024: 4.32%
Nevada
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,216
- Change from 2024: 6.19%
New Hampshire
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $103,085
- Change from 2024: 5.09%
New Jersey
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,992
- Change from 2024: 5.82%
New Mexico
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,402
- Change from 2024: 4.53%
New York
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $114,691
- Change from 2024: 2.64%
North Carolina
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $93,766
- Change from 2024: 4.55%
North Dakota
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,285
- Change from 2024: 2.17%
Ohio
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,781
- Change from 2024: 5.05%
Oklahoma
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,282
- Change from 2024: 4.81%
Oregon
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $104,666
- Change from 2024: 3.54%
Pennsylvania
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $95,306
- Change from 2024: 4.37%
Rhode Island
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $101,338
- Change from 2024: 0.50%
South Carolina
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $92,144
- Change from 2024: 4.33%
South Dakota
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,160
- Change from 2024: 0.87%
Tennessee
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $91,478
- Change from 2024: 5.87%
Texas
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $90,771
- Change from 2024: 4.30%
Utah
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,466
- Change from 2024: 6.17%
Vermont
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,632
- Change from 2024: 4.04%
Virginia
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $106,704
- Change from 2024: 6.74%
Washington
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $109,658
- Change from 2024: 2.97%
West Virginia
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $80,829
- Change from 2024: 2.59%
Wisconsin
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,194
- Change from 2024: 3.66%
Wyoming
- Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,942
- Change from 2024: 0.33%
While the 50/30/20 budget can be an effective tool to manage your money, it can also be difficult to follow if you have high fixed costs. And though data suggests wage growth nationwide is actually outpacing price inflation, many Americans don't feel that way.
Money Report
About 7 in 10 Americans feel stressed about their finances, according to a CNBC/SurveyMonkey online poll conducted in April. Plus, President Donald Trump's tariffs threaten to push prices up even further.
Boosting your income by switching jobs or getting a side hustle may be easier said than done, but it can help give you some breathing room in your budget, especially if you've already cut out as much discretionary spending as you can.
Are you ready to buy a house? Take Smarter by CNBC Make It's new online course How to Buy Your First Home. Expert instructors will help you weigh the cost of renting vs. buying, financially prepare, and confidently navigate every step of the process—from mortgage basics to closing the deal. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through July 15, 2025.
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.