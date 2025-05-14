The top 10 industries for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2025

If you dream of starting your workday with a beach view, a work-from-anywhere job might be the perfect fit.

As the name suggests, work-from-anywhere jobs allow employees to work fully remote from any location.

While traditional remote roles often require employees to work from a specific area due to tax and labor laws, "work-from-anywhere jobs really give people the ability to have that ultimate level of freedom and flexibility, so that they can live and enjoy the lifestyle that they want to," says Flexjobs Career Expert Keith Spencer.

If you're interested in pursuing a work-from-anywhere opportunity, FlexJobs identified the top career fields hiring for work-from-anywhere roles by analyzing its database for the highest volume of work-from-anywhere job postings between January and April 2025.

These are the top 10 career fields hiring work-from-anywhere jobs right now.

Computer & IT Project Management Marketing Operations Customer Service Communications Accounting & Finance Sales Business Development Writing

While last year's most in-demand work-from-anywhere job postings were for account executive, content writer and data analyst roles, this year's top three available roles are customer service manager, executive assistant and data scientist.

The volume of work-from-anywhere jobs in customer service and writing dropped slightly since last year, but job opportunities in operations, communications and business development grew enough in 2025 to break into the top 10.

Aspiring globetrotters should bear in mind that these roles account for a relatively small percentage of the job market: according to FlexJobs, work-from-anywhere job postings made up less than 5% of remote roles in their database in the past year.

These jobs also tend to require more experience than traditional remote roles, Spencer says.

According to FlexJobs' data, only 3% of work-from-anywhere jobs listed in 2025 so far are entry level. The majority of work-from-anywhere roles require some experience: 76% of job postings are for "experienced-level" roles, while 13% are manager-level and 8% are senior manager-level.

"Work-from-anywhere jobs present some challenges," Spencer says. "You don't necessarily want to throw someone into that environment if they are completely new to that field or that industry, because they might not yet have built those skills that you need to be highly successful in that type of environment."

If you're hoping to land one of these roles, Spencer says employers are looking for key skills like time management, communication, problem solving and critical thinking.

Technical expertise is also crucial: given that many teams work asynchronously, workers must be able to troubleshoot technical issues on their own.

When incorporating these skills into your application, Spencer emphasizes "showing rather than just telling" employers about your experience through examples and stories.

"Give some evidence and support to prove that you are actually able to deliver results using those skills," he says.

