The Top 20 Companies on a Hiring Spree for Remote Workers This Year

2022 is kicking off with as tight of a job market as ever, and workers are looking for jobs with more flexibility.
To help people narrow their search, FlexJobs released its latest report of the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2022, taking into account some 57,000 companies who list their openings on the job site.
New to the list this year are HubSpot, Mayo Clinic and Stitch Fix, while several major employers have consistently made the top 100 since the report began nine years ago: Anthem, Inc., CVS Health, Dell Technologies, Kelly, Parexel, SAP, Stride, Inc., and UnitedHealth Group.
Each company is hiring "hundreds, if not thousands, of remote jobs in a given year," FlexJobs career services manager Brie Reynolds tells CNBC Make It.
FlexJobs saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2021 over 2020, with notable growth in accounting and finance, as well as HR and recruiting roles that can be done partially or fully from home. Nearly 30% of listings are for jobs at a manager or senior level.
"People are actively interested in continuing to work remotely," Reynolds says. Just look at the record levels of people quitting low-paying, inflexible jobs during the Great Resignation, she says. "As remote work has continued, employers are seeing more of what it could look like and how it could work in the long-term."
Here are the top 20 companies hiring for remote jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 100 companies here.
1. BroadPath
Headquarters: Tucson, Arizona
Industry: Outsourcing
Remote jobs: Pharmacy technician, health insurance agent, member service representative
2. Liveops
Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona
Industry: Virtual call center
Remote jobs: Customer service representative, instructional design specialist, digital communications specialist
3. SYKES
Headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Industry: Customer service
Remote jobs: Writer, web designer, customer service representative
4. Working Solutions
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
Industry: Customer service
Remote jobs: Customer service representative, sales consultant
5. SAP
U.S. headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
Industry: Enterprise software
Remote jobs: Chief of staff, executive assistant, senior account executive
6. Varsity Tutors
Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Industry: Education
Remote jobs: Tutor, director of marketing, vice president of HR
7. TTEC
Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado
Industry: Outsourcing
Remote jobs: Customer service representative, sales representative, director of marketing analytics
8. Kelly/KellyConnect
Headquarters: Troy, Michigan
Industry: Staffing
Remote jobs: Talent acquisition specialist, data entry analyst, accounting specialist
9. Williams-Sonoma
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Retail
Remote jobs: Customer service representative
10. TranscribeMe
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: IT services
Remote jobs: Transcriptionist
11. Robert Half International
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Industry: Staffing and consulting
Remote jobs: HR assistant, art director, security analyst
12. Transcom
Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden
Industry: Customer service
Remote jobs: HR generalist, director of digital customer experience, director of client services
13. Dell Technologies
Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas
Industry: Technology
Remote jobs: User experience researcher, business strategy consultant, principal software engineer
14. UnitedHealth Group
Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota
Industry: Health care
Remote jobs: Inpatient case manager, behavioral health trainer, chief risk officer
15. Sutherland
Headquarters: Pittsford, New York
Industry: IT and business services
Remote jobs: Customer care representative, account management associate, mortgage report analyst
16. Change Healthcare
Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee
Remote jobs: quality assurance analyst, technical writer, benefits administrator
17. Thermo Fisher Scientific
Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts
Industry: Biotechnology
Remote jobs: Account manager, software test engineer, recruiter
18. Cactus Communications
Headquarters: Mumbai, India
Industry: Communications
Remote jobs: Scientific writer, editor
19. Parexel
Headquarters: Newton, Massachusetts
Industry: Biopharmaceutical services
Remote jobs: Project director, statistical programmer, executive director of clinical workforce development
20. CVS Health
Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island
Industry: Health care
Remote jobs: Health services manager, financial planning and analysis manager, regional clinical strategy lead
