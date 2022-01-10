The Top 20 Companies on a Hiring Spree for Remote Workers This Year

2022 is kicking off with as tight of a job market as ever, and workers are looking for jobs with more flexibility.

To help people narrow their search, FlexJobs released its latest report of the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2022, taking into account some 57,000 companies who list their openings on the job site.

New to the list this year are HubSpot, Mayo Clinic and Stitch Fix, while several major employers have consistently made the top 100 since the report began nine years ago: Anthem, Inc., CVS Health, Dell Technologies, Kelly, Parexel, SAP, Stride, Inc., and UnitedHealth Group.

Each company is hiring "hundreds, if not thousands, of remote jobs in a given year," FlexJobs career services manager Brie Reynolds tells CNBC Make It.

FlexJobs saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2021 over 2020, with notable growth in accounting and finance, as well as HR and recruiting roles that can be done partially or fully from home. Nearly 30% of listings are for jobs at a manager or senior level.

"People are actively interested in continuing to work remotely," Reynolds says. Just look at the record levels of people quitting low-paying, inflexible jobs during the Great Resignation, she says. "As remote work has continued, employers are seeing more of what it could look like and how it could work in the long-term."

Here are the top 20 companies hiring for remote jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 100 companies here.

1. BroadPath

Headquarters: Tucson, Arizona

Industry: Outsourcing

Remote jobs: Pharmacy technician, health insurance agent, member service representative

2. Liveops

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

Industry: Virtual call center

Remote jobs: Customer service representative, instructional design specialist, digital communications specialist

3. SYKES

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

Industry: Customer service

Remote jobs: Writer, web designer, customer service representative

4. Working Solutions

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Industry: Customer service

Remote jobs: Customer service representative, sales consultant

5. SAP

U.S. headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Industry: Enterprise software

Remote jobs: Chief of staff, executive assistant, senior account executive

6. Varsity Tutors

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Industry: Education

Remote jobs: Tutor, director of marketing, vice president of HR

7. TTEC

Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado

Industry: Outsourcing

Remote jobs: Customer service representative, sales representative, director of marketing analytics

8. Kelly/KellyConnect

Headquarters: Troy, Michigan

Industry: Staffing

Remote jobs: Talent acquisition specialist, data entry analyst, accounting specialist

9. Williams-Sonoma

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Retail

Remote jobs: Customer service representative

10. TranscribeMe

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: IT services

Remote jobs: Transcriptionist

11. Robert Half International

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Staffing and consulting

Remote jobs: HR assistant, art director, security analyst

12. Transcom

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Industry: Customer service

Remote jobs: HR generalist, director of digital customer experience, director of client services

13. Dell Technologies

Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas

Industry: Technology

Remote jobs: User experience researcher, business strategy consultant, principal software engineer

14. UnitedHealth Group

Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Industry: Health care

Remote jobs: Inpatient case manager, behavioral health trainer, chief risk officer

15. Sutherland

Headquarters: Pittsford, New York

Industry: IT and business services

Remote jobs: Customer care representative, account management associate, mortgage report analyst

16. Change Healthcare

Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

Remote jobs: quality assurance analyst, technical writer, benefits administrator

17. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotechnology

Remote jobs: Account manager, software test engineer, recruiter

18. Cactus Communications

Headquarters: Mumbai, India

Industry: Communications

Remote jobs: Scientific writer, editor

19. Parexel

Headquarters: Newton, Massachusetts

Industry: Biopharmaceutical services

Remote jobs: Project director, statistical programmer, executive director of clinical workforce development

20. CVS Health

Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Health care

Remote jobs: Health services manager, financial planning and analysis manager, regional clinical strategy lead

