Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Peloton

These are the 10 highest-paid CEOs in the U.S. – Some pull in more than $200 million a year

By Morgan Smith,CNBC

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

The highest-paid CEOs aren't all at major tech companies. 

Chief executives at Pinterest, Peloton and Hertz are out-earning Apple's Tim Cook, according to a new analysis published by the Wall Street Journal. 

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal published its list of the highest-paid CEOs of 2022, which was based on data from C-Suite Comp, a data analytics firm that tracks the compensation of executives at nearly 4,000 publicly traded US companies. Their ranking includes executives' salaries, bonuses, perks and stock options, among other factors.

CEOs often receive restricted stock or options as a significant part of their compensation, the value of which can fluctuate.

The median pay for S&P 500 leaders dropped to $14.5 million last year, down from $14.7 million in 2021. Comparably, in 2022, the average U.S. worker earned about $56,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman topped the list of highest-paid leaders with a total compensation package of $253 million. The next CEO on the list, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Google's parent company, took home $226 million in 2022.

Here's how much the U.S.'s 10 best-paid CEOs are pulling in, as of 2022:

  1. Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone
    Total compensation: $253 million
  2. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet
    Total compensation: $226 million
  3. Stephen Scherr, Hertz
    Total compensation: $182 million
  4. Barry McCarthy, Peloton
    Total compensation: $168 million
  5. Michael Rapino, Live Nation
    Total compensation: $139 million
  6. Safra Catz, Oracle
    Total compensation: $138 million
  7. Douglas Ingram, Sarepta Therapeutics
    Total compensation: $125 million
  8. Bill Ready, Pinterest
    Total compensation: $123 million
  9. Kiwi Camara, CS Disco
    Total compensation: $110 million
  10. Tim Cook, Apple
    Total compensation: $99 million

For Bill Ready, who took at the helm at Pinterest in June 2022, about $101 million of his pay came in stock options, which was awarded in connection with his hiring last year, the Wall Street Journal reports. A Pinterest spokeswoman told the newspaper that Ready shouldn't receive any additional equity in the first four years on the job.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Nikola Will Soon Find Out Whether Its Shareholders Have Approved Its Plan to Sell More Stock

news 37 mins ago

Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter Rival Passed 30 Million Signups Overnight — Here's How to Use Meta's Threads App and What's Missing

Oracle's Safra Catz is the only woman among the top 10 highest-paid leaders, even though the share of female Fortune 500 CEOs hit an all-time high in 2022. Catz, who has led Oracle since 2014, has ranked at the top of several lists of the highest-paid tech CEOs and female executives since taking on the role.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Check out:

The world's youngest self-made billionaire 'absolutely' recommends dropping out of college to make money instead—here's why

Getting rich isn't the American Dream anymore, says new survey—here's how people define success instead

The 10 best U.S. cities for earning potential—the top 3 are all on the West Coast

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

PelotonApple Inc.Live NationPinterest
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us