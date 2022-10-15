These Are the Top 10 Most Neighborly Cities in the U.S.

In September, Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America's 25 most neighborly cities.

The cities on the list were ranked by examining residents' charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being.

In addition to determining the most neighborly cities, the study found that 42.5% of people are more willing than before to help a neighbor after the COVID-19 pandemic.

And nearly 30% of people say they hang out with their neighbors and local friends more than they used to.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No. 1 most neighborly city in the U.S. in 2022: Rochester, New York

Population: 206,357

The Flower City topped the list because of its consistent ranking for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.

Aside from the city offering plenty to do in its bustling neighborhoods, Rochester is also home to Art Park. It's the only park in the U.S. dedicated to visual and performing arts, according to Neighbor.com.

Top 10 most neighborly cities in the U.S. in 2022

Rochester, New York Madison, Wisconsin Provo, Utah Oxnard, California Grand Rapids, Michigan Raleigh, North Carolina Milwaukee, Wisconsin Poughkeepsie, New York Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Des Moines, Iowa

Madison, Wisconsin, fell from the top spot it held in 2021. According to Neighbor.com's research, Madison is the second happiest city in the U.S. and is home to one of only five platinum-level biking trails.

The next city on the list is Provo, Utah, which climbed up to no. 3 from 23rd place on last year's list.

Provo had the highest rate of charitable giving and the highest number of residents who reported volunteering for local organizations.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more

These are the 10 best cities in the world for multi-generational family trips—and 2 of them are in the U.S.