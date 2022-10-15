Money Report

real estate

These Are the Top 10 Most Neighborly Cities in the U.S.

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

In September, Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America's 25 most neighborly cities.

The cities on the list were ranked by examining residents' charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being.

In addition to determining the most neighborly cities, the study found that 42.5% of people are more willing than before to help a neighbor after the COVID-19 pandemic.

And nearly 30% of people say they hang out with their neighbors and local friends more than they used to.

No. 1 most neighborly city in the U.S. in 2022: Rochester, New York

Population: 206,357

The Flower City topped the list because of its consistent ranking for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.

Aside from the city offering plenty to do in its bustling neighborhoods, Rochester is also home to Art Park. It's the only park in the U.S. dedicated to visual and performing arts, according to Neighbor.com.

Top 10 most neighborly cities in the U.S. in 2022

  1. Rochester, New York
  2. Madison, Wisconsin
  3. Provo, Utah
  4. Oxnard, California
  5. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  6. Raleigh, North Carolina
  7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  8. Poughkeepsie, New York
  9. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  10. Des Moines, Iowa

Madison, Wisconsin, fell from the top spot it held in 2021. According to Neighbor.com's research, Madison is the second happiest city in the U.S. and is home to one of only five platinum-level biking trails.

The next city on the list is Provo, Utah, which climbed up to no. 3 from 23rd place on last year's list.

Provo had the highest rate of charitable giving and the highest number of residents who reported volunteering for local organizations.

